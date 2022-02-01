Even though Tejasswi Prakash won Bigg Boss 15, there are many who feel that the channel was biased and made her the winner as she's the new Naagin. Now, Shamita Shetty, who was the third runner-up of the show replied to a senior journalist's tweet who called out Teja's win as foul play. She wrote, "Thank you for ur love and honest opinion."

What can I say … except .. Thankyou @bhawanasomaaya for ur love n ur honest opinion 🙏🏻❤️🧿 love u — Shamita Shetty (@ShamitaShetty) January 31, 2022

