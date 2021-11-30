Squid Game, the popular South Korean survival drama series streamed on Netflix, has won the Breakthrough Series prize at Gotham Awards 2021. The show created by Hwang Dong-hyuk won in the long category. The other series that were nominated are Small Axe, It’s A Sin, The Good Lord Bird, The Underground Railroad and The White Lotus. It is reportedly the first time ever that a South Korean content has won such an honour at the Gotham Awards.

Squid Game Wins Breakthrough Series – Long Format

Breakthrough Series – Over 40 Minutes Winner: SQUID GAME #GothamAwards pic.twitter.com/TCC1Bz7jX0 — The Gotham (Formerly IFP) (@weare_thegotham) November 30, 2021

