The Family Man 2 finally started streaming on Amazon Prime from midnight and many have already binge-watched it. There has always been great anticipation for the sequel and now that it is streaming, Twitterati can't get enough of it. From Samantha Akkineni's ferocious digital debut to Manoj Bajpayee's wisecracks, fans are loving every bit of it, although there are a few who found much use of Tamil a little difficult to comprehend despite the subtitles.

Check out the audience reaction to The Family Man 2

when you binge watch the show whole night and still don't get to know what happened in lonavla😂 #TheFamilyMan2 pic.twitter.com/cl6sMlINdT — Mohd Saber (@mdsaberfarooqI) June 3, 2021

What about Konavla, Srikant ji?

@BajpayeeManoj Srikant ji kaise kar lete hain aap... ❤️❤️❤️ Favourite forever.. Loved #TheFamilyMan2 Ab season ka intezaar karna hoga. Phir se bhagwan ko sirfarish krni pdegi k jaldi aaye next season.. Lonavla ??? — AgastyaKiDesiDaru (@AapkiAdaalat) June 3, 2021

What's this behaviour?

Sir lonavla m kya hua ye to batao #TheFamilyMan2 — Sushovan Mondal (@love_u_Susho) June 3, 2021

Samantha's action!

The action of #Samantha in #TheFamilyMan2 looks more realistic &better thn d action of south indstry since last 60yrs. 🔥😉 No slowmotion, no swag, no ovrdrama, no flying, no gravity issue, no VFX. Jst pure acting. Hope in future she won't do jst a love interst of hero in films. — HonestReview (@HonestReview488) June 4, 2021

One-up on season 1

Its 10/10 better than season 1#TheFamilyMan2 — BAD MAN (@beingtrolll) June 4, 2021

