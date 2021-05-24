Manoj Bajpayee’s The Family Man Season 2 is all set to arrive on Amazon Prime Video on June 4 and now the makers of the show has dropped a small promo video titled 'Don't Be A Minimum Guy'. Manoj Bajpayee’s Srikant Tiwari is now doing a corporate job and time after time he is being interrupted by his boss who keeps him poking and reminds him that he shouldn't waste his precious time. The quirky new promo will surely make you gigle.

Check Out The Family Man Season 2's New Promo:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)