On November 18, the world bid farewell to the soul behind Durga from Pather Panchali, veteran actress Uma Dasgupta, who passed away at 85. Her portrayal in Satyajit Ray’s 1955 film Pather Panchali is considered her best work for being a realistic portrayal of life. According to reports, Uma Dasgupta took her last breath at 8 AM on Monday, after a long battle with illness for sometime. The Bengali film industry and Indian cinema mourns the loss of the iconic actress. Dame Maggie Smith Dies at 89: Netizens Pay Heartfelt Tribute to ’Harry Potter’s Beloved Professor McGonagall on X.

Uma Dasgupta No More

Uma Dasgupta, who portrayed the role of Durga in Satyajit Ray's iconic Pather Panchali, passed away today morning#patherpanchali #apudurga #restinpeace pic.twitter.com/tRy9bCNCce — Calcutta Times (@Calcutta_Times) November 18, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)