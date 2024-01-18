Travellers at the Kochi Airport were in for some major surprise! A viral video capturing Sivamani’s impromptu performance proves he’s a true entertainer. The renowned Indian percussionist treated to a spontaneous musical extravaganza at the airport’s conveyor belt. This unexpected musical treat unfolded after luggage delays, turning a potentially frustrating situation into a memorable experience for the onlookers. Sivamani’s video has been posted by a fellow passenger on the micro-blogging platform X, and the video has taken the internet by storm. Ponniyin Selvan–Part One: Here’s a Look at a BTS Video of AR Rahman, Sivamani Scoring Music for the Magnum Opus – WATCH.

Sivamani’s Impromptu Performance At Kochi Airport

It’s been 40 minutes since we landed at Kochi airport and we are still waiting for our bags to come out. Instead of getting agitated we are getting entertained by a fellow passenger. pic.twitter.com/DJXe3rjFZZ — Sheetal Mehta (@SheetalMehta) January 17, 2024

