A bizarre video going viral on social media shows a woman mistaking a baggage conveyor belt for a passenger walkway as she steps onto the belt to board the plane. The incident is said to have taken place at Vladikavkaz Airport in Russia. In the video clip, an elderly woman is seen mistaking the luggage conveyor belt to be a pathway to board her plane. As the video moves further, the woman is seen stepping onto the conveyor belt, falling and passing through it. As per a report in Daily Mail, the elderly woman had checked in for an S7 airline flight from Vladikavkaz to Moscow's Domodedovo airport before the bizarre incident occurred. In the end, the video shows the woman being sucked into the black hole behind the airport check-in as her head disappears through the curtain of the luggage conveyor belt. North Korea: Russian Tourist Secretly Films Pyongyang at Night With iPhone 16, Video Goes Viral.

Woman Mistakenly Boards Luggage Conveyor Belt in Russia

In a bizarre incident at Vladikavkaz Airport in Russia, an elderly woman mistakenly thought that the luggage conveyor belt was a pathway to board her plane. She didn't see anything unusual about laying down on a conveyor and allowing it to take her into the plane. pic.twitter.com/6Yr0wfG1I2 — Dane (@UltraDane) January 9, 2025

