Insomniac Games has been hit with a major data breach that has leaked details regarding video game release dates to corporate strategy among the 1.3 million files leaked online. The details regarding the hack were first announced by the ransomware gang Rhysida on December 12. The hackers had previously demanded 50 bitcoins, roughly $2 million, with a seven-day deadline to pay for 1TB of Sony's data. Failing to meet the deadline, the group has now dumped all the data online, including details regarding its upcoming Marvel-titled games, which have been leaked. The leaks had character materials from Wolverine and several company presentations containing details of upcoming Insomniac games and details on marketing budgets. There's also a mention of a third Spider-Man game, a game on Venom and a new entry in the Ratchet and Clank franchise. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Review: Critics Hail Insomniac Games' New Sequel as Best Superhero Videogame Ever Made!

Insomniac Game’s Data Leaked Online:

So Insomniac just had a BIG data breach Revealing these upcoming titles - Venom (2025) - Wolverine (2026) - Spider-Man 3 (2028) - New Ratchet & Clank (2029) - X-Men (2030) As well as as a Gameplay LEAK of Wolverine 👇#InsomniacGames #Wolverine pic.twitter.com/kMIeGuqenJ — Player 2 (@Player2_Gaming) December 19, 2023

