The Narendra Modi-led has abolished the "No Detention Policy". Making amendments to the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Rules, 2010, and giving state governments the power to conduct regular examinations for students in Classes 5 and 8, with the provision to hold them back if they fail. The news was confirmed by Sanjay Kumar, Secretary of the Education Ministry. Kumar said that students who fail the annual examination in classes 5 and 8 will be failed. He also said that the failed students will have a chance to retake the exam within two months, but if they fail again, they will not be promoted. He also said that schools will not expel a student until the 8th grade. Education Ministry Removes Saroj Sharma as NIOS Chairperson.

Centre Amends RTE Rules, Departs from 'No Detention Policy' Rule

The Union Education Ministry has taken a big decision and abolished the 'No Detention Policy'. Students who fail the annual examination in classes 5 and 8 will be failed. Failed students will have a chance to retake the test within two months, but if they fail again, they will… pic.twitter.com/MK8MC1iJ0a — DD News (@DDNewslive) December 23, 2024

