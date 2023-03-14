An image of a blue whale's heart goes viral on the Internet. The mammoth mammal's heart weighs 200 tons which is equivalent to the weight of 33 elephants. Harsh Goenka has shared the video with the caption, ''This is the preserved heart of a blue whale which weighs 181 kg. It measures 1.2 meters wide and 1.5 meters tall, and its heartbeat can be heard from more than 3.2 km away.''Blue Whale Weighing 100,000 Kg Spotted off Sydney Coast for the Third Time in 100 Years, Viral Pic of Rare Sighting of the Largest Animal on Earth Will Make You Go Woah!

Whale's Heart Photo Goes Viral

This is the preserved heart of a blue whale which weighs 181 kg. It measures 1.2 meters wide and 1.5 meters tall and its heartbeat can be heard from more than 3.2 km away. 🐋 🫀 pic.twitter.com/hutbnfXlnq — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) March 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)