Starting tomorrow, 23rd December 2024, registration for two significant welfare schemes, Mahila Samman Yojana and Sanjeevani Yojana, will begin across Delhi. The initiatives aim to empower women and provide essential healthcare services. The Women’s Samman Yojana is designed to support women in various aspects, including financial aid, healthcare benefits, and skill development programs. On the other hand, the Sanjeevani Yojana focuses on providing medical assistance and health services to women in need. Mahila Samman Yojana: Arvind Kejriwal Announces Monthly Assistance of INR 1,000 for Delhi Women, Promises To Raise Amount to INR 2,100 if AAP Wins Assembly Elections.

Mahila Samman Yojana and Sanjeevani Yojana Registration

