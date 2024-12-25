Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on December 25 made explosive allegations, claiming a conspiracy was being plotted to arrest AAP leader Atishi in a 'fake case.' Kejriwal said the authorities were planning to create false charges against Atishi in the coming days. He further alleged that before the arrest, raids would be conducted on senior AAP leaders. The accusations come amid growing political tensions over the Delhi government’s Mahila Samman Yojana and Sanjeevani Yojana schemes. Kejriwal announced he would address the matter in a press conference scheduled for 12 PM today, sparking widespread speculation and anticipation about the details of his claims. Arvind Kejriwal Announces Doorstep Registration for Women, Elderly Welfare Schemes in Delhi From December 23 (Watch Video).

Arvind Kejriwal Alleges 'Fake Cases'on Atishi

महिला सम्मान योजना और संजीवनी योजना से ये लोग बुरी तरह से बौखला गए हैं। अगले कुछ दिनों में फ़र्ज़ी केस बनाकर आतिशी जी को गिरफ्तार करने का इन्होंने प्लान बनाया है उसके पहले “आप” के सीनियर नेताओं पर रेड की जायेंगी आज 12 बजे इस पर प्रेस कांफ्रेंस करूँगा। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 25, 2024

