The Mumbai police on Tuesday took into custody an 18-year-old girl from Uttarakhand in connection with the Bulli Bai app case. The girl has been identified as Shweta Singh. As per reports, the procedure is underway for her transit remand at Rudrapur police station. Earlier in the day, the another accused, Vishal Kumar Jha, was sent to police custody till January 10.

Tweet By ANI:

18-year-old Shweta Singh has been taken into custody by Mumbai Police, in connection with the 'Bulli Bai' app case. The procedure is underway for her transit remand at Rudrapur police station: Uttarakhand Police Headquarters — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2022

