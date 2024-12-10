A speeding auto-rickshaw overturned in the Damoh district recently in a horrific road accident in Madhya Pradesh. According to CCTV footage that has gone viral on social media, the accident occurred on Monday, December 9, in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district. A total of eight school students were injured in the accident, out of which two female students were severely injured. Soon after the accident took place, the injured students were brought to Damoh District Hospital for treatment. In the viral clip, the spending auto-rickshaw can be seen overturning at a petrol pump as a few school students are seen falling out of the vehicle. As the video moves further, people at the petrol pump are seen rushing to the students' aid. Maggi Theft in Bhopal: Noodles Worth Over INR 10 Lakh Stolen From Truck in Madhya Pradesh, Probe Launched (Watch Video).

Speeding Auto-Rickshaw Overturns in Damoh (Trigger Warning)

Speeding auto overturns in #MadhyaPradesh's Damoh district. Eight school students were injured out of which two girl students were severely injured The injured were brought to Damoh District Hospital for treatment pic.twitter.com/VjMytTK1hU — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) December 10, 2024

