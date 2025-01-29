A road accident occurred in Narayanpet district, when an RTC bus collided with a bike, leaving three people injured. Two of the injured are reported to be in critical condition. The incident, which was captured on CCTV, shows the bus crashing into the bike at a busy intersection. Following the accident, the injured individuals were quickly transferred to Mahabubnagar district hospital for treatment. Local authorities are investigating the cause of the accident, while CCTV footage is being analyzed for further details. The condition of the two critically injured individuals remains serious, and their families have been informed. The third individual is said to be in stable condition. Telangana: Woman Dies After Being Run Over by RTC Bus in Narayanpet, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

RTC Bus Collides With Bike in Utkoor, 2 Critically Injured

Three people were injured, two of them are in critical condition, after a RTC bus hits a bike in #Utkoor of #Narayanpet district, Telangana, the #RoadAccident caught on #CCTV . The injured were shifted to Mahabubnagar district hospital.#RoadSafety pic.twitter.com/b0K44IlhVG — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) January 29, 2025

