A bizarre incident has come to light from Gujarat, where an INR 80 crore overbridge has reportedly ended with a wall in Ahmedabad. According to reports, the railway overbridge which connects Bopal, Ghuma, and Shilaj is complete but allegedly ends at a narrow street with a wall just 30 feet ahead. Interestingly, multiple videos of the incident showing the railway overbridge abruptly ending near a wall next to a narrow street have gone viral on social media. Soon after the video went viral, netizens took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their views. One user called the incident "Engineering marvels", while a second user wrote, "Ahmedabad’s ₹80 crore bridge is truly innovative". Gujarat: Ahmedabad Crime Branch Busts Multi-crore Ayushman Card Fraud, 8 Arrested.

Bopal-Ghuma-Shilaj Railway Overbridge in Trouble

Engineering Marvels, Says X User

Starting as a Road and Ending at a Brick Wall

Ahmedabad's INR 80 Crore Over Bridge Project in Trouble

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)