A bizarre incident has come to light from Gujarat, where an INR 80 crore overbridge has reportedly ended with a wall in Ahmedabad. According to reports, the railway overbridge which connects Bopal, Ghuma, and Shilaj is complete but allegedly ends at a narrow street with a wall just 30 feet ahead. Interestingly, multiple videos of the incident showing the railway overbridge abruptly ending near a wall next to a narrow street have gone viral on social media. Soon after the video went viral, netizens took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their views. One user called the incident "Engineering marvels", while a second user wrote, "Ahmedabad’s ₹80 crore bridge is truly innovative". Gujarat: Ahmedabad Crime Branch Busts Multi-crore Ayushman Card Fraud, 8 Arrested.

Bopal-Ghuma-Shilaj Railway Overbridge in Trouble

A big problem has been found in Ahmedabad's Rs 80 crore overbridge project. The bridge, which connects Bopal, Ghuma, and Shilaj, is almost complete, but it ends abruptly at a wall instead of a road!#ahmedabad #OverbridgeProject #BadPlanning #Corruption #Gujarat #Infrastructure pic.twitter.com/sOUjjQW3oT — Ahmedabad Mirror (@ahmedabadmirror) December 18, 2024

Engineering Marvels, Says X User

Engineering marvels : A look at the world's most impressive Gujarat Model Ahmedabad's Rs 80 crore overbridge project. The bridge, which connects Bopal, Ghuma, and Shilaj, is almost complete, but it ends abruptly at a wall instead of a road! Perfect use of space technology 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/nmo5WBL9rK — Pritesh Shah (@priteshshah_) December 18, 2024

Starting as a Road and Ending at a Brick Wall

Ahmedabad’s ₹80 crore bridge is truly innovative: starting as a road and ending at a brick wall. Commuters will be teleported through the wall for extraterrestrial travels. Innovative & futuristic thinking.@elonmusk this is a thing of your dreams. pic.twitter.com/EdupKLvXtn — Achal Shah (@achalshah06) December 18, 2024

Ahmedabad's INR 80 Crore Over Bridge Project in Trouble

Ahmedabad's 80 crore over bridge project in trouble ! pic.twitter.com/IzvE6kC2Mn — Vidya (@Vidyaraj51) December 18, 2024

