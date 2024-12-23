In a heartwarming event held on December 22, the Tyrewala family of Ahmedabad organised a mass marriage ceremony for 26 Muslim couples. Shaukat Khan Ashrafi, the elder son of Khansahab Tyrewala, shared that the event was funded by his brothers, Haji Safdar Khan and Haji Munawwar Khan, who personally arranged the weddings. "They arranged for the marriage of 26 women," Ashrafi said, highlighting the family's dedication to supporting the community. The ceremony, which garnered attention from locals and media, celebrated the union of the couples in a joyful and meaningful event. Videos of the ceremony were shared on social media by news agency ANI, showcasing the vibrant occasion. Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Ambani Family Organises Wedding for 50 Underprivileged Couples in Navi Mumbai (Watch Video).

Tyrewala Family Hosts Mass Marriage Ceremony for 26 Muslim Couples in Ahmedabad

#WATCH | Ahmedabad, Gujarat: Shaukat Khan Ashrafi, the elder son of Khansahab Tyrewala, says, "This event of mass marriage was organised by my brothers Haji Safdar Khan and Haji Munawwar Khan with their own money... They arranged for the marriage of 26 women..." (22.12) pic.twitter.com/SSF1CSNucO — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2024

