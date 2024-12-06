Uttar Pradesh Police arrested Meera Rathore, the district president of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha Agra Mahila Morcha, on Friday while she was en route to the Shahi Idgah in Mathura. Rathore had announced a Jalabhishek (ritualistic water offering) on social media, declaring the Shahi Idgah as the true birthplace of Lord Krishna. She was carrying Laddu Gopal (a representation of Lord Krishna) and water from the Yamuna and Ganga rivers as part of the ritual. The police detained her before she could reach the Idgah, leading to her arrest. Babri Masjid Demolition Day: Security Heightened Outside Shahi Eidgah in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura in View of 32nd Anniversary of Mosque Demolition.

Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha Leader Meera Rathore Arrested

