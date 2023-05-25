Observing that not allowing spouse to have sex for a long time amounts to mental cruelty, a two-judge bench of Allahabad High Court allowed dissolution of a marriage, according to a report by Live Law. A man had filed divorce petition in family court and mentioned that his wife was refusing to establish any relationship with him. When the family court dismissed his divorce petition, the man approached the Allahabad High Court. A bench of Justice Suneet Kumar and Justice Rajendra Kumar-IV allowed the man's appeal against family court's order and observed that not allowing a spouse for a long time, to have sexual intercourse with his or her partner without sufficient reason, itself amounts to mental cruelty to such spouse. Live-In Relationship Not Accepted and Recognised by Indian Society, Difficult for Woman To Live Alone After It Ends: Allahabad High Court.

Allahabad High Court Observation on Wife Refusing to Have Sex:

