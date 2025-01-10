Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Anamika Sharma Waves Mahakumbh Flag 13,000 Feet in Sky Over Bangkok To Invite People at Grand Event (Watch Video)

Anamika Sharma, hailing from Prayagraj, invited the world to the upcoming 2025 Maha Kumbh by waving the iconic Kumbh flag at a staggering height of 13,000 feet over Bangkok. This bold gesture aimed to highlight the significance of the ancient Kumbh Mela, one of the world's largest religious gatherings. Anamika’s flag-waving adventure took place as part of her global effort to raise awareness about the 2025 Maha Kumbh, which will draw millions of devotees to Prayagraj for the sacred event. Known for her daring stunts, she previously made headlines when she jumped with both the "Jai Shri Ram" and Ram Temple flags to commemorate the opening of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Shankar Mahadevan, Kavita Krishnamurthy, Mohit Chauhan, and More To Perform at Grand Cultural Festival.

Anamika Sharma Invites the World to Maha Kumbh 2025

Uttar Pradesh: Anamika Sharma from Prayagraj invited the world to the 2025 Maha Kumbh by waving its flag at 13,000 feet in the sky over Bangkok. Previously, she also jumped with the "Jai Shri Ram" and Ram Temple flags to commemorate the temple's opening in Ayodhya pic.twitter.com/qDqJzt4AOY — IANS (@ians_india) January 10, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)