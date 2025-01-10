Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Anamika Sharma Waves Mahakumbh Flag 13,000 Feet in Sky Over Bangkok To Invite People at Grand Event (Watch Video)

Anamika Sharma, hailing from Prayagraj, invited the world to the upcoming 2025 Maha Kumbh by waving the iconic Kumbh flag at a staggering height of 13,000 feet over Bangkok. This bold gesture aimed to highlight the significance of the ancient Kumbh Mela, one of the world's largest religious gatherings. Anamika’s flag-waving adventure took place as part of her global effort to raise awareness about the 2025 Maha Kumbh, which will draw millions of devotees to Prayagraj for the sacred event. Known for her daring stunts, she previously made headlines when she jumped with both the "Jai Shri Ram" and Ram Temple flags to commemorate the opening of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Shankar Mahadevan, Kavita Krishnamurthy, Mohit Chauhan, and More To Perform at Grand Cultural Festival.

    Anamika Sharma, hailing from Prayagraj, invited the world to the upcoming 2025 Maha Kumbh by waving the iconic Kumbh flag at a staggering height of 13,000 feet over Bangkok. This bold gesture aimed to highlight the significance of the ancient Kumbh Mela, one of the world's largest religious gatherings. Anamika’s flag-waving adventure took place as part of her global effort to raise awareness about the 2025 Maha Kumbh, which will draw millions of devotees to Prayagraj for the sacred event. Known for her daring stunts, she previously made headlines when she jumped with both the "Jai Shri Ram" and Ram Temple flags to commemorate the opening of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Shankar Mahadevan, Kavita Krishnamurthy, Mohit Chauhan, and More To Perform at Grand Cultural Festival.

