Four workers died, and one is critical after a massive fire broke out at ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel (AMNS) company's Forex Plant 2 in Hazira in Gujarat’s Surat on Tuesday, December 31. The incident occurred on the last day of the year during closing hours. The exact reason behind the fire is uncertain. More details are awaited. Ahmedabad Fire: Blaze Erupts at Titanium Square Building in Thaltej Area, Offices Damaged; No Casualty (Watch Video).

ANMS Company Fire

Surat, Gujarat: A fire broke out at the Forex Plant 2 of ANMS company in Hazira on the last day of the year, during closing hours. Four employees have died, and one is critically injured and hospitalized pic.twitter.com/xL4oohf90J — IANS (@ians_india) December 31, 2024

