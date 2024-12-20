Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Aparajita Sarangi recently gifted a bag with "1984" written on it to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi. It must be noted that Priyanka Gandhi, who is one of the newest members of the Lok Sabha, has been in the news for her choice of tote bags, which she is seen carrying to the Parliament. On Monday, December 16, Gandhi attended the Lok Sabha carrying a bag with "Palestine" written on it. The next day, she came with another, which highlighted the plight of minority communities in Bangladesh. Now, it has come to light that BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi gifted Priyanka Gandhi a bag with "1984" written on it today, December 20. Multiple videos showing the BJP leader gifting the bag to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have gone viral on social media. The viral clips also show Priyanka Gandhi accepting the bag with a smile on her face. Priyanka Gandhi Carries Bag With ‘Palestine’ Printed on It to Parliament, Netizens React to Viral Pic.

Aparajita Sarangi 'Gifts' Bag with '1984 Written to Priyanka Gandhi

.@priyankagandhi takes a bag which has 1984 mentioned on it - she was given this bag by @AprajitaSarangi . pic.twitter.com/Z1YYfbfLGI — Utkarsh Singh (@utkarshs88) December 20, 2024

Video of BJP Leader Giving Bag to Priyanka Gandhi Goes Viral

.@BJP4India MP Aparajita Sarangi arrived with a bag labeled "1984" to give to Priyanka Gandhi. As soon as Priyanka reached the Makar Gate of Parliament House, Aparajita followed her and claims that she handed over the bag to @priyankagandhi. https://t.co/ecFlTsXYn1 pic.twitter.com/EDLNNF9QTr — Siddhant Anand (@JournoSiddhant) December 20, 2024

