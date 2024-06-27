Instagram Influencer Archana Makwana on Thursday asked people to support her after she was booked by the Punjab police for performing Yoga at Golden Temple. The incident sparked outrage among the Sikh community, terming it a violation of the ‘maryada' of Darbar Sahib. Makwana expressed distress over the FIR filed against her for performing Yoga at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on June 21, 2024. “I feel victimised,” Makwana said on Instagram. Despite 1,000 Sikh onlookers, including a Sikh man who took her photo, raising no objections during the act, Makwana now faces allegations of hurting religious sentiments. She argued that the local devotees, unaware of any rules, did not stop her, and she feels victimised by the SGPC trust. Makwana claims the FIR lacks a solid basis and accuses the SGPC Committee of misleading the police. She urges supporters to write to Punjab Police to quash the FIR, stating the issue is affecting her business and demanding justice. Instagram Influencer Archana Makwana Faces Police Case for Performing Yoga at Golden Temple, Issues Apology for Her ‘Conduct’ After Outrage (Watch Video).

Archana Makwana Yoga at Golden Temple Row

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Archana Makwana (@archana.makwana)

