On Atal Bihari Vajpayee's 100th birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the former PM, calling him the "architect of India’s transition into the 21st century." Vajpayee, who took office in 1998 during a period of political instability, restored faith in governance through stability and transformative reforms. PM Modi highlighted Vajpayee’s contributions to infrastructure, including the Golden Quadrilateral and Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, as well as his role in launching the Delhi Metro. Vajpayee's government also revolutionized education with the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan and implemented economic reforms that fueled India’s growth. Describing Vajpayee as a visionary rooted in humble beginnings, PM Modi emphasized his unifying leadership and enduring legacy in modernizing India. Atal Bihari Vajpayee 100th Birth Anniversary: Yogi Adityanath Inaugurates ‘Atal Yuva Maha Kumbh’ To Commemorate Birth Centenary Year of Former PM.

PM Narendra Modi Pens Article on Atal Bihari Vajpayee

“Atal-ji was able to convince the nation that an alternative world view from the Congress was possible, and that such a worldview could deliver. On his 100th jayanti, let us rededicate ourselves to realising his ideals…” PM ⁦⁦@narendramodi⁩ https://t.co/q1ymXzThFG — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) December 25, 2024

