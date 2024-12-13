In a dramatic incident at Bijnor railway station, a passenger locked himself in a train compartment with a bottle of petrol, threatening to commit suicide over a family land dispute. The incident occurred at the Bijnor railway station, where the Najibabad-Gajraula passenger train has been halted for over an hour. Railway and local police have been attempting to negotiate with the passenger, urging him to exit the compartment. A video surfaced on social media on December 13, showing the crowded platform and ongoing efforts by authorities. The situation remains tense as authorities work to resolve the crisis. Bull Attack in Bijnor: Stray Cattle Tosses Elderly Man in Uttar Pradesh, Terrifying Video Surfaces.

Passenger Locks Self in Train With Petrol Bottle at Bijnor Station

#बिजनौर रेलवे स्टेशन पर एक युवक भरत ने पेट्रोल की कैन लिए ट्रेन के डिब्बे को अंदर से बंद कर लिया। यह घटना जमीन विवाद से जुड़ी बताई जा रही है। नजीबाबाद-गजरौला पैसेंजर ट्रेन में हुए इस हंगामे के बाद सिविल और GRP पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची। पुलिस युवक को ट्रेन से बाहर निकालने के प्रयास… pic.twitter.com/A3pfXnaXbe — UttarPradesh.ORG News (@WeUttarPradesh) December 13, 2024

Passenger Threatens Suicide Over Land Dispute in Bijnor

बिजनौर में एक यात्री ने पेट्रोल की बोतल हाथ में लेकर खुद को ट्रेन के डब्बे में बंद कर आत्महत्या करने की धमकी दे रहा है रेलवे पुलिस और स्थानीय पुलिस यात्री समझा कर डिब्बे से निकलने का कर रहे हैं pic.twitter.com/1OMwnwFAKI — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) December 13, 2024

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

