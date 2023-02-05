In a shocking incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh, a group of inebriated men entered hotel Girami Chetali and forced the manager to give them a room. According to reports, when the manager denied giving them a room, they hit him. "The incident was recorded on CCTV. Case registered & search is underway for absconding accused," said Praveen Ranjan Singh, SP. Truck Overloaded With Sugarcane Gets Stuck Under Flyover in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur, Video Goes Viral.

Incident Recorded on CCTV

Bijnor, UP| A group of inebriated men entered hotel Girami Chetali & forced the manager to give them a room. When he denied they hit him. The incident was recorded on CCTV. Case registered & search is underway for absconding accused: Praveen Ranjan Singh, SP pic.twitter.com/0uSnIG8xpk — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 5, 2023

