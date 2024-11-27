HSBC Bank at Trinity Circle, Bengaluru, received a bomb threat via email on Monday. Police swiftly conducted checks but found nothing suspicious. The threat was confirmed to be a hoax, said DCP East Division. Police have launched probe to identify the accused. Bomb Threats to Flights: Nagpur-Kolkata Flight Makes Emergency Landing at Chattisgarh’s Raipur Airport.

Bengaluru Bomb Threat

Karnataka: A bomb threat mail was received by HSBC Bank at Trinity Circle in Bengaluru. Immediately the police reached the spot and did a check. Nothing suspicious was found and it was declared a hoax bomb threat: DCP East division, Bengaluru. — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2024

