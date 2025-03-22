In Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, a biker snatched a gold chain from Dr RK Tomar, causing him to fall on the road while he was walking his dog. The incident, caught on camera, shows the doctor collapsing as the snatcher speeds away. Locals rushed to help him, and police have started an investigation based on the video footage. Authorities are working to identify the suspect and ensure justice. Chain Snatching Caught on Camera in Delhi: 2 Bike-Borne Men Snatch Woman’s Chain in Broad Daylight in Nihal Vihar, CCTV Video Surfaces.

Doctor Collapses on Road as Biker Robs in Broad Daylight

उत्तर प्रदेश : जिला मेरठ में बाइकर्स बदमाश ने डॉक्टर RK तोमर से सोने की चेन लूट ली। इस दौरान वो सड़क पर गिर गए। Video देखिए... pic.twitter.com/Cd9nMiVxgh — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) March 22, 2025

