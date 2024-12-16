In a heartwarming incident in Tamil Nadu, parents of two children returned to RSRM Hospital in Chennai to celebrate the first birthday of their twin babies. The twins were born on December 15 last year. Notably, the baby boy and girl weighed just 1.3 kg and 1.2 kg and reportedly faced a challenging start to life. The initial days were said to be difficult, with the children being on ventilator support for 20 days, which was followed by weeks of recovery. 50 days after their birth, the twins went home to start their lives. And now, a year later, the parents of the twin children brought them back to the hospital to celebrate their children's birthday. Chennai: AIADMK Executive Council Meet Passes 16 Resolutions, Vows To Make Edappadi Palaniswami CM Again (See Pics).

Parents Return with Children to Hospital to Celebrate Birthday

A Hospital, Two Tiny Miracles, and a Birthday Celebration ❤️ RSRM Hospital at Chennai was filled with smiles and gratitude when parents returned to celebrate the first birthday of their twin babies. Born last year on 15th December, the baby boy and girl weighed just 1.3 kg and… pic.twitter.com/O6DjUEPlHD — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) December 16, 2024

