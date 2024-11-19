A fire engulfed a paddy field in Biniya village, Ambikapur, Chhattisgarh, on November 19, destroying seven tractors and large quantities of paddy. The blaze, which started around 2 AM, is believed to have been caused by arson, with farmer Shiv Prasad Yadav suspecting the involvement of antisocial elements. A video shared by news agency IANS captured the devastating fire, showing the paddy field fully consumed by flames. Chhattisgarh: Hot Rail Track Flies off Stamping Machine Gets Stuck in Cabin 15 Feet Above Ground at Bhilai Steel Plant in Durg (Watch Video).

Fire Engulfs Paddy Field in Chhattisgarh

Ambikapur, Chhattisgarh: A fire broke out in farmer Shiv Prasad Yadav's paddy field in Biniya village, destroying seven tractors and paddy. The farmer suspects antisocial elements were involved pic.twitter.com/DY2cDPxOGC — IANS (@ians_india) November 19, 2024

