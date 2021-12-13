Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched the ''Dilli Ki Yogshala'' programme on Monday. The new government initiative aims to help the city residents practice yoga regularly under the guidance of trained teachers.

CM @ArvindKejriwal launches ‘Dilli ki Yogshala’🧘🏻‍♀️ ▪️Now get a FREE YOGA TRAINER by Delhi Govt! ▪️Just make a group of 25 people and give a missed call on 9013585858 "We will provide you a Yoga Teacher to ensure everybody stays healthy" pic.twitter.com/TKZPqK6xBH — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) December 13, 2021

