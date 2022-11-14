In a shocking incident, the kin of a patient at AIIMS in Delhi have complained of cockroach in daal being served to patient. The patient who is a four year child was being served daal with a cockroach in it. In a video that is making rounds on social media, it can be seen that a cockroach has been removed from the daal and kept aside. As per reports, the patient who went through a major stomach surgery at Delhi's one of the most prestigious medical facilities was being served daal with a cockroach in it during his first meal after the surgery. One of the Tweets with the image of the cockroach, read "Pathetic and frightening state of affairs at the most prestigious Medical facility in National Capital- Serving Cockroach Daal to a 4 year old as first meal post major stomach surgery." Also Read | Dead Insect Found in Air Vistara Flight Meal! Passenger Claims To Find Cockroach in Packed Food; See Viral Pics.

Shocking : This is the most expensive Private ward of AIIMS where Patient Kin complained that Cockroach found in 'Daal' Served to 4 year old Sick Child. एम्स के प्राइवेट वार्ड के मरीज की दाल में कॉकरोच की शिकायत pic.twitter.com/LHw1nYNEo9 — Hemant Rajaura (@hemantrajora_) November 14, 2022

Pathetic and frightening state of affairs at the most prestigious Medical facility in National Capital- Serving „Cockroach Daal“ to a 4 year old as first meal post major stomach surgery @aiims_newdelhi Shocked beyond belief 😒 pic.twitter.com/FU2fu7LuxH — sahil zaidi (@sahilzaidi3) November 13, 2022

