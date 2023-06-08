According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone "Biparjoy" is fast developing into a severe cyclonic storm and is expected to get worse over the next 48 hours. The cyclone will travel north-northwestward during the following three days, according to the weather service. IMD has not yet foreseen any significant effects on nations bordering the Arabian Sea, such as India, Oman, Iran, and Pakistan.

Cyclone Biparjoy to Intensify in Next 48 Hours

VSCS BIPARJOY over the east-central Arabian Sea, lay centred at 2330hrs IST of 07 Jun 2023 near lat 13.6N & long 66.0E, about 870km west-southwest of Goa, 930km SW of Mumbai. It would intensify further gradually during the next 48hrs & move nearly north-northwestwards during the… pic.twitter.com/6H4b6Ge8yg — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2023

