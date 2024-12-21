The Chhattisgarh High Court recently said that raping a dead body is one of the most horrendous acts one can think of, but the same doesn't amount to any offence punishable under rape laws or the POCSO Act. The bench of Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha and Justice Bibhu Datta Guru further said that the victim should be alive for the commission of an offence of rape. The bench observed while dismissing an appeal against the acquittal of an accused named Neelu Nagesh, filed by the mother of a 9-year-old girl who was raped, murdered, and whose dead body was again raped before the same was buried. Rape on Dead Body: Karnataka High Court Urges Centre To Criminalise Necrophilia, Orders Installation of CCTV in Mortuaries To Prevent Offences Against Corpses.

HC Dismisses Appeal Against Acquittal of Accused Who Raped Dead Girl

