In a shocking incident in Prempur village, Gujarat’s Sabarkantha, a one-year-old girl suffered from diarrhoea after consuming snacks from a sealed packet of Gopal Namkeen, which reportedly contained a dead rat. The child’s father recounted, “We bought a packet of Gopal Namkeen, and while my wife was feeding our daughter, she started vomiting. Upon checking, we discovered a dead rat inside the packet.” The girl fell ill and was admitted to Davad Hospital for treatment. The family has demanded strict action from the Food and Drugs Department against Gopal Namkeen for negligence. Dead Rat Found in Ice Block in Pune: Vendor Finds Frozen Rat Embedded in Ice Block of Junnar Factory, Locals Demand Increased Inspection.

Dead Rat Found in Packet of Gopal Namkeen

