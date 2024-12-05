The Supreme Court on Thursday, December 5, allowed the relaxation of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) 4 measures in Delhi. The apex court allowed the GRAP 4 measures to be relaxed to GRAP Stage 2 in Delhi. The court directed CAQM to ensure that any day when AQI crosses 350 or 400, Stage 3 or Stage 4 will be immediately enforced. Delhi Air Pollution: Air Quality Recorded ‘Poor’ for 3rd Consecutive Day in National Capital, Visibility Improves (Watch Video).

Supreme Court Allows Relaxation of GRAP 4 Curbs in Delhi

Supreme Court allows relaxation of GRAP stage IV measures, currently in force to tackle the severe air quality in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/1xYSeBLOa1 — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2024

