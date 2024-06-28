The Delhi Police have filed a case following the fatal roof collapse at Delhi Airport's Terminal 1 on Friday that killed one person and left several others injured. The police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) under Sections 304 A (death by negligence) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Delhi Airport Roof Collapse: Cab Driver Killed, Six Injured After Portion of Canopy Collapses on Cars at Delhi Airport’s Terminal 1 (Watch Videos).

Delhi Airport Roof Collapse

A case u/s 304A/337 IPC has been registered in the Canopy collapse at Delhi airport's Terminal-1 incident: Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), IGI Airport Usha Rangnani — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)