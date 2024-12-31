In a first, Delhi's peak power demand clocked 5,213 MW on Tuesday, December 31, amid the ongoing cold wave conditions. ANI, citing SLDC, reported that this is the first time in Delhi’s history the city's peak power demand has crossed 5,000 MW during December. "As per State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC), today at 10:50 am, it clocked 5,213 MW. Yesterday, it clocked 5,046 MW. Delhi’s peak power demand during December had clocked 4,884 MW in 2023 and 4,964 MW in 2022," SLDC said. According to SLDC, Delhi’s peak power demand is expected to cross 6300 MW this winter. Weather Forecast Today, December 31: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Shimla.

Delhi’s Peak Power Demand Clocks 5,213 Megawatt

