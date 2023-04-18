In an unfortunate incident that took place in Delhi, a 30-year-old man died after being hit by a bus in the RK Puram area. As per reports, the deceased was crossing the road when he was hit by a DTC bus. After being hit by the bus, the man was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. Officials of the Delhi police said that they received information about the accident at around 8 am, after which they lodged a case. An investigation in connection with the matter is underway. Delhi Road Accident: Woman Fractures Leg After Being Run Over by Mercedes in Anand Vihar.

Man Dies After Being Hit by Bus in Delhi's RK Puram Area

