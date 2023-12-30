Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport faced operational disruptions this morning as approximately 80 flights reported delays up to 8:30 am due to adverse weather conditions, according to sources from the ANI.The inclement weather has impacted the flight schedules, causing inconvenience to travelers and necessitating adjustments in airport operations. Meanwhile, several trains were also delayed as fog reduced the visibility affecting the schedule of trains and flights. There will be no respite from the harsh cold till January 11, IMD said. Delhi Weather Update: Several Trains Delayed and Cancelled at Anand Vihar Railway Station Due to Dense Fog (Watch Video).

Flights, Trains Delayed Due to Dense Fog

Around 80 flights reported delayed due to weather conditions till 8.30 am today at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport: Sources — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2023

#WATCH | Delhi: "I am going to Mata Vaishno Devi and our train is late by more than two hours. Our train was supposed to arrive at 5.30 but it hasn't arrived yet...," says a passenger pic.twitter.com/9wGqHCC0zU — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2023

