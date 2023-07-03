A drone was reportedly spotted flying over the residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Monday morning. According to reports, personnel of Special Protection Group, which provides security to PM Narendra Modi, alerted the Delhi Police about sighting of a drone around 5 am. Here it may be noted that PM Modi's residence comes under the red no-fly zone or no drone zone. The Delhi Police is investigating the matter. PM Narendra Modi Security Breach in Karnataka: Mobile Phone Thrown Towards Prime Minster During Mysuru Roadshow, Police Claims No Ill Intention (Watch Video).

Drone Spotted Over PM Modi's Residence:

Information about flying a drone in the no-flying zone above the Prime Minister's residence was received. SPG contacted the police at 5:30 am. Investigation is underway: Delhi Police — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)