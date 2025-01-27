Several bikes were destroyed in a fire that erupted at an electric vehicle showroom in Rajajinagar in Karnataka's Rajajinagar, on Monday afternoon, January 27. According to the local media, at least ten vehicles were completely gutted, while 20 others suffered partial damage in the incident. The fire department received an alert at 2.06 pm and promptly dispatched two fire tenders to the location to combat the flames. The fire originated in the basement and ground floor areas where electric two-wheelers were stored. More details are awaited. Bengaluru Shocker: Man Sets Himself on Fire Outside Wife’s Home in Nagarbhavi After She Refuses To Withdraw Divorce Petition; Case Registered.

EV Showroom Fire in Bengaluru Video

#WATCH | Karnataka: A fire broke out at the Okinawa electric bike showroom on Rajkumar Road in Rajajinagar, Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/LZvVxPxokF — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2025

