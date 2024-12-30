Uttar Pradesh Police arrested 2 for selling fake Apple accessories worth around INR 1.5 crore in Agra. Acting on a complaint filed by Apple Inc., DCP City Suraj Rai stated that fake Apple products were being sold under the company’s name in the Soudagar Line area. Following the complaint, the police conducted a raid at the location and recovered a large quantity of counterfeit items, including ear pads, adapters, mobile back covers, cameras, and other accessories. Two suspects, Saurabh Kaila and Talib, were arrested, while three others managed to escape. A case under the Copyright Act has been registered at the Sadar police station. Apple Intelligence Controversy: Apple Faces Backlash As Its AI System Sends False News Headline of BBC News About Murder Suspect Luigi Mangione Committing Suicide.

Fake Apple Products Sold in Agra

आगरा(यूपी) में @agrapolice ने बड़ा कारनामा किया है! कुछ बदमाश एप्पल के नाम पर लोगों को ठग रहे थे। इनके पास नकली आईफोन, चार्जर, ईयरपॉड्स, सब कुछ था! पुलिस ने इनकी दुकानों पर छापा मारा और करोड़ों रुपये का नकली सामान बरामद कर लिया। अब इन दो ठगों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज हो गया है।@Apple… pic.twitter.com/opF1qFELwK — Madan Mohan Soni (आगरा वासी) (@madanjournalist) December 30, 2024

