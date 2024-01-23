Two individuals died following a gas leak at a chemical factory in Karnataka's Bidar district on Monday night, January 22. At least eight others were hospitalised after the tragic incident. According to the local police, an FIR against the owner of the factory and others have been registered and further investigation is underway. Gujarat Gas Leak: 18 Workers Hospitalised After Bromine Gas Leaks From Tank at Chemical Factory in Bharuch.

Gas Leak in Karnataka

VIDEO | Two people died following a gas leak at a chemical factory in Karnataka's Bidar district yesterday. At least eight others were hospitalised. The police have registered an FIR against the owner of the factory and others. pic.twitter.com/lylvcY5yuf — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 23, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)