Gautam Singhania took on X and posted a video of burning Lamborghini car, he wrote "Spotted by me: A Lamborghini engulfed in flames on Coastal Road, Mumbai. Incidents like this raise serious concerns about the reliability and safety standards of Lamborghini. For the price and reputation, one expects uncompromising quality—not potential hazards." He tagged Mumbai Police to take further actions. ‘Brand Ignorance Getting to Another Level’: Gautam Singhania Raises Concerns After Lamborghini Revuelto Breaks Down Midway.

Here is the Video of Burning Lamborghini Car Shared by Gautam Singhania

Spotted by me: A Lamborghini engulfed in flames on Coastal Road, Mumbai. Incidents like this raise serious concerns about the reliability and safety standards of Lamborghini. For the price and reputation, one expects uncompromising quality—not potential hazards.@MumbaiPolice… pic.twitter.com/lIC7mYtoCB — Gautam Singhania (@SinghaniaGautam) December 25, 2024

