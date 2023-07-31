In a bizarre video that recently surfaced online, a girl was seen dancing while driving a two-wheeler on a busy road. Putting road safety rules at stake, the girl was not even wearing a helmet while pulling on the dangerous stunt on her scooty. While the clip has gone viral on social media, the whereabouts of the incident remains unknown. Uttar Pradesh: Man Performs Dangerous Bike Stunt on Busy Roads of Kanpur, Video Goes Viral.

Girl Dances While Riding Scooty

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)