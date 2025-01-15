In a bizarre incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur, a lineman with the electricity department retaliated against a petrol pump staff who refused him fuel for not wearing a helmet. The event unfolded on Monday when the pump followed the district magistrate’s directive under the Yogi Adityanath government’s ‘no helmet, no petrol’ initiative to reduce road accidents. Angered by the refusal, the lineman left but returned shortly to disconnect the pump’s power supply. CCTV footage captured him scaling a pole near the transformer and cutting the line, leaving the pump without electricity for 20 minutes. The petrol pump owner has filed a police complaint, and authorities are investigating the incident. The district magistrate’s order also mandates helmets for pillion riders and requires petrol pumps to install functional CCTV cameras for compliance and dispute resolution. Gwalior Shocker: Father Kills Daughter in Front of Cops For Opposing Arranged Marriage 4 Days Before Wedding, Arrested (Watch Video).

Lineman Cuts Power To Petrol Pump Over ‘No Helmet, No Petrol’ Rule

बिना हेलमेट के पेट्रोल नहीं देने पर लाइनमैन ने काट दी बिजली जिसकी वजह से करीब 20 मिनट तक पेट्रोल पंप पर काम बंद रहा। हालांकि, बाद में लाइन जोड़ दी गई। इस पूरी घटना का CCTV सामने आया है। 📍 हापुड़ जनपद का मामला @ndtvindia pic.twitter.com/tmqOx4y9BV — Adnan ( journalist) (@hapurndtv) January 14, 2025

