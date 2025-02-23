In Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district, an 8-year-old boy, Krishna Saini, was found murdered in Gadhmukteshwar. His body was discovered on a neighbour's terrace. Police have taken the neighbour, Deepak, along with his wife Reena and brother Sonu, into custody. The investigation suggests the murder may be linked to a dispute between the children of both families that occurred two days earlier. Hapur: Refused Fuel For Not Wearing Helmet, Lineman Cuts Petrol Pump’s Power Supply in UP; Complaint Registered After Video Goes Viral.

8-Year-Old Killed After Dispute Between Children, Body Found on Neighbour’s Terrace

यूपी : हापुड़ जिले के कस्बा गढ़मुक्तेश्वर में 8 साल के कृष्णा सैनी की हत्या कर दी गई। लाश पड़ोसी की छत पर मिली। पुलिस ने पड़ोसी दीपक, पत्नी रीना और भाई सोनू को कस्टडी में लिया। 2 दिन पहले दोनों पड़ोसियों के बच्चों का आपस में विवाद हुआ था। उसी में हत्या की आशंका है। pic.twitter.com/AL4N9WOcn5 — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) February 23, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)