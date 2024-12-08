In a shocking incident, a miscreant was caught on CCTV snatching a gold chain from a retired teacher in Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh. The footage, dated December 4, shows the boy approaching the victim, Mithlesh Gupta, under the pretence of asking for directions but quickly seizing the opportunity to snatch the chain from her neck. The footage shows the woman directing the boy when he suddenly yanks the chain, causing injuries. Following the incident, the teacher filed a complaint the next day. UP Police acted swiftly, leading to the arrest of the accused. Chain Snatching Caught on Camera in Mathura: Man Snatches Woman’s Chain After Following Her Inside House in UP’s Dampier Nagar, Shocking CCTV Footage Surfaces.

Retired Teacher Targeted in UP Chain Theft

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)