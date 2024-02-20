The Delhi High Court recently said that the right to adopt children is not a fundamental right. The court observed while upholding the changes made to the Adoption Rules issued under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act of 2015, thereby barring parents from adopting a "normal child" if they already have two children. It must be noted that a normal child is a child who is not suffering from any disability as provided under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act. The high court bench of Justice Subramonium Prasad also upheld the decision of the Steering Committee of Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA), stating that even those prospective adoptive parents (PAPs) whose applications were received and registrations were done before the changes in law came into force, will not be able to adopt a normal child if they already have two children. HC on Adoption: Bombay High Court Annuls Adoption of 3-Year-Old Boy After Adoptive Parents Complain of Bad Behaviour and Express Lack of Bond With Child.

